Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th November 2022

Manchester United will be vying for revenge as they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford in an EFL Cup fixture.

Manchester United suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. Villa, riding on the 'new manager bounce', came out swinging from the gates in Unai Emery's first game in charge.

Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey got on the scoresheet as an injury ravaged Manchester United side failed to capitalize on the chances available to them. They'll be happy to welcome Bruno Fernandes back into the starting XI on Thursday after he missed out on the weekend fixture due to suspension.

Anthony Martial's return will also further buoy up United's attacking impetus, while the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony will need to be assessed later in the week. Ten Hag's side have kept five clean sheets in a row at Old Trafford heading into Thursday's game and have also been quite impressive with the way they've responded to losses.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will believe that they can pick up successive victories over the Red Devils. They showed that they can take the game to United on Sunday and Unai Emery knows a thing or two about navigating knockout tournaments.

But Villa will need to do it without Jan Bednarek and Leander Dendoncker, who are both cup-tied, after having turned out for Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively in the second round.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have won three of their four meetings with Manchester United in the League Cup, including both of their third-round meetings.

Manchester United have kept five clean sheets in a row at home.

Aston Villa have registered just two wins over the Red Devils in the last 22 meetings between the two sides in all competitions.

Aston Villa have are winless in their last five games away from home in all competitions.

Aston Villa made it to the final of the EFL Cup in 2020 while United's last triumphant run in the competition came in the 2016-17 season under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa feel confident after their 3-1 win on Sunday but Manchester United have been quite formidable at home. Villa have also fared poorly on the road and the Red Devils have a couple of key players returning to the starting lineup on Thursday.

It should be a tight contest but Manchester United are likely to get the win here.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa

