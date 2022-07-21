Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Manchester United are back in action with another friendly this week as they take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side in an intriguing encounter at the Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa finished in 14th place in the Premier League standings last season and have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year. Steven Gerrard's charges eased past Walsall by a comfortable 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester United secured a sixth-place finish in the league table last season and have missed out on the UEFA Champions League this year. The Red Devils eased past Crystal Palace by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive record against Aston Villa and have won 102 out of the 193 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 50 victories.

Aston Villa ended their Premier League campaign on a poor note and could manage only two points in their last four games of the season.

Manchester United scored and conceded 57 goals apiece in the Premier League last season and were the only team in the competition to have a goal difference of zero.

Aston Villa have scored a total of 14 goals in their last seven matches in all competitions and will look to be at their clinical best in this fixture.

Manchester United have won their two pre-season games by a combined margin of 12-2 so far and have been in impressive form under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United's sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season represents their worst performance in the competition in three years.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Manchester United have shown gradual improvement under Erik ten Hag and will look to make the most of their pre-season tour. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have been impressive this month and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Aston Villa can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address next season. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jadon Sancho to score - Yes

