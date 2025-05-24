Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Aston Villa lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past Tottenham Hotspur by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Red Devils slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 106 out of the 199 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 51 victories.

Manchester United have defeated Aston Villa on 40 occasions in the Premier League - they have more victories only against Everton in the competition.

Aston Villa have picked up eight points from their last seven matches against Manchester United in the Premier League - as many points as they had achieved in the 31 such games preceding this run.

Manchester United have won their final Premier League game of the season on 22 occasions - only Arsenal have a better record in this regard in the competition.

Manchester United have failed to win consecutive Premier League games this season.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Manchester United have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to enforce a reset to restore their former glory. The Red Devils have a point to prove this weekend and will look to conclude their campaign on a positive note.

Aston Villa can pack a punch on their day and have exceeded expectations this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

