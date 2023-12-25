Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th December 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Erik ten Hag's Manchester United take on an impressive Aston Villa side in a crucial encounter at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Devils slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 104 out of the 196 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 51 victories.

Manchester United have won 38 of their 56 matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League - their highest win rate against teams that they have faced at least 40 times in the competition.

Aston Villa have won two of their last four matches against Manchester United in the Premier League - as many victories as they had managed in the 51 such games preceding this run.

Manchester United have won a total of 21 matches in the Premier League on Boxing Day and the most successful team on this day in the history of the competition.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Manchester United have flattered to deceive so far this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. The Red Devils are winless in their last three Premier League games and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Aston Villa have thrived under Unai Emery and will need to work hard to keep their place in the top four. The away side is in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes