Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Aston Villa take on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form in recent weeks. The away side edged Fulham to an important 1-0 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have made steady progress under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive historical record against Aston Villa and have won 103 out of the 195 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 51 victories.

Manchester United have lost two of their last three matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 51 such games preceding this run.

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture by a 3-1 margin and will be looking to complete a league double over Manchester United for the first time since the 1954-55 season.

Aston Villa won this fixture by a 1-0 margin last season and have not won consecutive league games away from home against Manchester United in 93 years.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 14 games at home in the Premier League - the longest active run in this regard in the top flight.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Manchester United have been fairly impressive so far this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have stepped up to the plate for the Red Devils and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Aston Villa have enjoyed a brilliant resurgence under Unai Emery and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

