Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | EPL 2021-22

Manchester United play hosts to Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday as they look to keep pace with the rest of the Premier League title challengers.

Manchester United have started their new season on a promising note. They have taken 13 points out of a possible 15 after the first five gameweeks. It's quite a departure from their 2020-21 campaign, where they had picked up a meagre seven points after the first five games.

There has been a lot more cohesiveness about Manchester United this season. The high-profile arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho have dovetailed with Solskjaer's side's overall development.

It has still not exactly been an easy ride so far but the Red Devils are starting to show a knack for pocketing crucial points even when they're not at their best. The closing stages of last weekend's clash against West Ham United were typical of the thrill-a-minute nature of the Premier League.

Jesse Lingard's strike in the 89th minute of the game should have sealed the deal for Solskjaer's men. But a couple of dodgy refereeing decisions later, United were staring down the barrel of a disappointing result as Mark Noble lined up to take a penalty just four minutes later.

David de Gea rose to the occasion and produced a wonderful save to rescue all three points for Manchester United. They will need to show more of that same grit as they take on Aston Villa on Saturday.

It's best not to make much of Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to West Ham United in the EFL Cup. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made as many as 10 changes to his side from the weekend and made it rather clear where his priorities lie.

Dean Smith's men have oscillated between the sensational and the downright underwhelming so far this season. But a 3-0 thumping of Everton in their latest outing ought to give them a lot of confidence ahead of the game against Manchester United.

They put up a good fight against Chelsea in their EFL Cup game but lost out on penalties.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

Manchester United have not been beaten by Aston Villa in the last 17 meetings between the two sides. In their last 10 games against each other, United have emerged victorious on eight occasions while two matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides locked horns was towards the end of the 2020-21 season in May and the Red Devils won the game 3-1 at Villa Park.

Manchester United form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Aston Villa form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Team News

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo continue to be sidelined with injuries. Edinson Cavani is nearing a return but Saturday's game might come too early for them. Phil Jones is back in the mix and could make the bench.

Dean Henderson is also back from injury but David de Gea is likely to keep his place as the number 1.

Injuries: Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo

Doubtful: Edinson Cavani

Suspensions: None

Aston Villa

Leon Bailey picked up a knock during Aston Villa's 3-0 win over Everton and is a doubt here. Keinan Davies is unavailable due to injury. Morgan Sanson suffered a hamstring issue in the League Cup game against Chelsea and will sit this one out.

John McGinn might not be cleared to play due to the concussion protocol. Matt Targett is also a doubt after sustaining an adductor injury. Axel Tuanzebe is not allowed to play against his parent club.

Injuries: Keinan Davies, Morgan Sanson

Doubtful: Leon Bailey, John McGinn, Matt Targett

Suspensions: None

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Predicted Lineups

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo

Aston Villa Predicted XI (5-3-2): Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash; Douglas Luiz, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Manchester United have plenty of match winners on their side. While Aston Villa have impressed in parts, they will find it hard to keep the Red Devils at bay. With the likes of Ronaldo, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood on the pitch, United will score goals.

Dean Smith's men have also not fared well in recent times against Solskjaer's men.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa

