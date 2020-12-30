Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United are set to play hosts to Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Friday night in their next English Premier League game.

Manchester United come into this game following a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

A late second-half goal from England international Marcus Rashford was enough to secure the win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Frank Lampard's Chelsea on Monday.

Veteran French striker Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in the first half. Netherlands international Anwar El Ghazi managed to equalize for Dean Smith's Aston Villa in the second half.

Another brilliant shift from the lads earns a fully deserved point from our final game of 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬. 💪#CHEAVL pic.twitter.com/48yFWQKQi7 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 28, 2020

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

In 25 previous encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost one and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other in July 2020 in the English Premier League, with Manchester United beating Aston Villa 3-0.

Advertisement

Goals from star midfielder Bruno Fernandes, young attacker Mason Greenwood and France international Paul Pogba ensured victory for the Red Devils.

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-W-D-W

Aston Villa form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W-W-D

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Team News

Manchester United

Manchester United have some injury issues in defence. Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof is a doubt to feature. Centre-back Phil Jones and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo

Doubtful: Victor Lindelof

Suspended: None

Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith will be unable to call upon the services of Egypt international Trezeguet and Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes, who are both nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Ross Barkley.

Injured: Trezeguet, Wesley Moraes

Doubtful: Ross Barkley

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jack Grealish, Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Anwar El Ghazi

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Manchester United find themselves involved in a title battle, as they sit second in the league table, just two points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool.

Advertisement

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has arguably been the best midfielder in the league this season. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani have also made important contributions.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have impressed this season. Heavy investment in the summer saw the club break their transfer record to sign striker Ollie Watkins, and he has delivered this season.

Captain and midfielder Jack Grealish has been one of the best players in the league this season, with many comparing him to Eden Hazard during his prime Chelsea days.

Dean Smith's side have invested well and have a strong squad. It will be a close match, but Manchester United's squad depth and counting on the likes Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek off the bench could prove crucial.

We expect Manchester United to narrowly win this encounter at home on Friday night.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa

Also Read: Barcelona great Xavi names best manager, midfielder and attacker in world football currently