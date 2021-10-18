Manchester United vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester United are set to play Atalanta at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 4-2 loss to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in the English Premier League. Goals from Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, Turkish centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, striker Jamie Vardy and Zambian forward Patson Daka ensured victory for Leicester City.

England internationals Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored the consolation goals for Manchester United.

Atalanta, on the other hand, beat Aurelio Andreazzoli's Empoli 4-1 in Serie A. A first-half brace from Slovenian attacker Josip Ilicic, an own goal from young Italian centre-back Mattia Viti and a goal from Colombian striker Duvan Zapata sealed the deal for Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta. Winger Federico Di Francesco scored the consolation goal for Empoli.

Manchester United vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

This is the first time Manchester United and Atalanta are facing each other in the Champions League.

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-L-W-W

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-L-D-W-W

Manchester United vs Atalanta Team News

Manchester United

Manchester United will be without French centre-back Raphael Varane, while there are doubts over the availability of French forward Anthony Martial. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Raphael Varane

Doubtful: Anthony Martial

Suspended: None

Atalanta

Meanwhile, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch right-back Hans Hateboer, Albanian centre-back Berat Djimsiti, midfielder Matteo Pessina and German left-back Robin Gosens.

Injured: Robin Gosens, Matteo Pessina, Hans Hateboer, Berat Djimsiti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Juan Musso, Matteo Lovato, Merih Demiral, Jose Luis Palomino, Davide Zappacosta, Remo Freuler, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata, Ruslan Malinovksyi

Manchester United vs Atalanta Prediction

Manchester United are now in crisis mode. Consistently bad performances have increased the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the loss to Leicester City has not helped his cause. Manchester United have a better squad compared to last season, but the results have gotten worse.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are 6th in Serie A. They are top of their Champions League group, and stand a good chance of qualifying to the next round. On current form, it would not be surprising to see them get a result against Manchester United.

You never know with Manchester United, but they have produced when under immense pressure. A narrow win for Solskjaer's men.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Atalanta

