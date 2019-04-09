×
Manchester United vs Barcelona Preview: UEFA Champions League Match Preview, Where to Watch and more

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
173   //    09 Apr 2019, 00:16 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

The Champions League returns this week with Manchester United set to host Barcelona at the Theatre of Dreams in the most eagerly awaited quarterfinal fixture.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will face the biggest ever test of his managerial career as he welcomes Lionel Messi and co. to Old Trafford. The Red Devils hold an unbeaten record against the Blaugrana at Old Trafford, but last played them a long time ago when Sir Alex Ferguson was their manager.

Solskjaer will need his players to put on a performance akin to the one against PSG in the round of 16 if they are to have any chance of qualifying to the next round.

It's been three long years since Lionel Messi and co. have seen the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and the Argentine will be eager to leave Old Trafford with an advantage.

Barcelona have won their last two meetings against United in the Champions League and definitely enter this tie as the favourites.

Kickoff Information

Date: 10th April 2019

Time: 20:00 (local), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Coverage: Sony Ten Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Manchester United: L-W-L-L-W

Barcelona: W-D-W-W-W

Head to Head

Manchester United: 3 wins

Barcelona: 4 wins

Draw: 3 draws

Key Players

Manchester United

Paul Pogba


Can he find his magical touch?
Can he find his magical touch?

The French World Cup winner has undergone a renaissance under the new manager but has struggled to impact games of late. The midfielder will need to summon some of the form he showed in the last couple of months if United are to stand any chance of winning the game.

Barcelona

Lionel Messi


FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Arguably one of the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi has had yet another stunning season for Barcelona and has emerged as an early favourite for the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

Messi loves playing against English opposition and will fancy his chances against the likes of Lindelof and Smalling.


Varun Nair
ANALYST
Manchester United vs Barcelona Preview: Champions league quarterfinal match preview, Where to watch and more | Champions league quarterfinal preview
Contact Us Advertise with Us