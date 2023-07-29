Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2023

The pre-season is back with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an interesting encounter at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund finished in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Ruhr Valley outfit thrashed San Diego Loyal SC by a 6-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, finished in third place in the Premier League standings last season and have made considerable progress under Ten Hag over the past year. The Red Devils slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a slight edge over Borussia Dortmund and have won three out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's two victories.

Manchester United ended their 2022-23 Premier League campaign on a particularly positive note, winning their last four league games and scoring nine goals in the process.

Borussia Dortmund have been in exceptional form on their pre-season tour and have won all their four friendly matches so far, scoring a total of 18 goals in these games.

After going on an unbeaten run in their first four matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions, Manchester United have lost each of their last two games against the German side.

With 17 goals and five assists to his name in all competitions, Marcus Rashford was Manchester United's most prolific goalscorer last season.

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Manchester United have shown marked improvement under Erik ten Hag and have grown in stature over the past year. Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho have stepped up on their pre-season tour and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund can pack a punch on their day and gave Bayern Munich a run for their money last season. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fernandes to score - Yes