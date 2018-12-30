Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Match preview and predicted lineups | Premier League 2018-19

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have had two back-to-back wins ever since appointing former club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager against Cardiff City 5-1 and Huddersfield Town 3-1. The team is playing exciting football and their fans are looking forward to every game under the new, if only temporary, regime.

Solskjaer's greatest gift to the Old Trafford faithful has been allowing midfield magician Paul Pogba to roam the attacking third and wreak havoc there. He has not burdened the French World Cup-winner with defensive duties and let him free into delivering crosses and vital passes. The result has been terrific, as Pogba showed us over the last couple of games.

Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic, too, have improved considerably under Solskjaer, with the latter even bagging a goal against Huddersfield. No player, however, has shown a more increase in confidence than centre-back Phil Jones, who has defended with real authority.

Eddie Howe's men face an uphill task in this trip to Manchester as they face a side which is on the rise. They were decimated 5-0 by Spurs in their last game and that must be hurting the Cherries.

Callum Wilson needs to get back on the scoresheet, as does Joshua King. Ryan Fraser and David Brooks hold the key in the wings and need to give good balls to their attackers. Bournemouth's defence, led by Nathan Ake, has, however, looked fragile.

Predicted lineups:

Manchester United:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot

Midfielders: Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata

Attackers: Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford

AFC Bournemouth:

Goalkeeper: Asmir Begovic

Defenders: Charlie Daniels, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Simon Francis

Midfielders: Ryan Fraser, Andrew Surman, Jefferson Lerma, David Brooks

Attackers: Joshua King, Callum Wilson

