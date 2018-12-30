×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Match preview and predicted lineups | Premier League 2018-19

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Preview
110   //    30 Dec 2018, 11:30 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer<p>

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have had two back-to-back wins ever since appointing former club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager against Cardiff City 5-1 and Huddersfield Town 3-1. The team is playing exciting football and their fans are looking forward to every game under the new, if only temporary, regime.

Solskjaer's greatest gift to the Old Trafford faithful has been allowing midfield magician Paul Pogba to roam the attacking third and wreak havoc there. He has not burdened the French World Cup-winner with defensive duties and let him free into delivering crosses and vital passes. The result has been terrific, as Pogba showed us over the last couple of games.

Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic, too, have improved considerably under Solskjaer, with the latter even bagging a goal against Huddersfield. No player, however, has shown a more increase in confidence than centre-back Phil Jones, who has defended with real authority.

Eddie Howe's men face an uphill task in this trip to Manchester as they face a side which is on the rise. They were decimated 5-0 by Spurs in their last game and that must be hurting the Cherries.

Callum Wilson needs to get back on the scoresheet, as does Joshua King. Ryan Fraser and David Brooks hold the key in the wings and need to give good balls to their attackers. Bournemouth's defence, led by Nathan Ake, has, however, looked fragile.

Predicted lineups:

Manchester United:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Advertisement

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot

Midfielders: Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata

Attackers: Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford

AFC Bournemouth:

Goalkeeper: Asmir Begovic

Defenders: Charlie Daniels, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Simon Francis

Midfielders: Ryan Fraser, Andrew Surman, Jefferson Lerma, David Brooks

Attackers: Joshua King, Callum Wilson

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United AFC Bournemouth Paul Pogba Nemanja Matic Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Old Trafford Football Premier League Teams
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United’s predicted...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19 Stats: Manchester United vs AFC...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Bournemouth: Match Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth v Manchester United: Match Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Match preview, key...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth vs Manchester United Preview: Can the...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Hits and Flops from the...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth vs Manchester United: 5 men who masterminded...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United: 5 major takeaways
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us