Manchester United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2025

After getting off to winning starts in the Premier League Summer Series, Bournemouth and Manchester United will lock horns at Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday. The Cherries picked apart Everton last Sunday, beating them 3-0 while a Bruno Fernandes brace helped United get the win over West Ham United.

Ad

The summer break may have breathed a semblance of life into Manchester United. The Red Devils had looked insipid in their awkwardly timed post-season tour of Asia a couple of months ago and in their opening pre-season encounter against Leeds United last week.

However, in a welcome departure from the trend, the Premier League giants produced a solid first-half performance against the Hammers on Sunday.

Club captain Fernandes gave them the lead in the fifth minute after dispatching a penalty that was awarded for a foul on Ayden Heaven by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Ad

Trending

The Portuguese talisman then doubled his side's advantage in the second half and showcased once again just how vital a cog he is in Amorim's unit. Summer signing Matheus Cunha started the game but their latest arrival, Bryan Mbeumo, wasn't deemed match-fit.

He is therefore, yet to turn out in a Red Devils kit and Amorim has confirmed that it won't happen against the Cherries on Wednesday either. They are reportedly looking to make more signings as they look to bounce back from one of their most disappointing Premier League campaigns ever.

Ad

Bournemouth have been a thorn in the neck for Manchester United for a while now. The Cherries have got off to a good start in the pre-season tournament, comprehensively beating the Toffees in their opening match.

Androni Iraola's men will be eager to test their mettle and fitness against United. Memories of Bournemouth's 3-0 wins at Old Trafford in the last two Premier League campaigns will be fresh in the minds of players from both sides, obviously for diametrically opposite reasons.

Ad

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last four matches against Manchester United in all competitions. They have won two matches and settled for a draw on two occasions. Both of those wins came at Old Trafford with the same 3-0 scoreline.

United had suffered only one defeat in 11 meetings against Bournemouth prior to going winless in their most recent four meetings with the Cherries.

United finished 15th in the league last season, their worst-ever finish of the Premier League era.

Bournemouth have picked up three successive wins so far in pre-season. Prior to beating Everton last Sunday, they had gotten the better of Hibernian and Bristol City.

Ad

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Manchester United have struggled in this fixture of late. Although it might sound absurd to an old timer, a win against Bournemouth could boost the Red Devils' morale considerably ahead of the new season.

United are two friendlies down while the Cherries have already played three and are, therefore, slightly ahead in terms of match-fitness.

New signing Mbeumo won't feature on Wednesday either and with Cunha still navigating early life at United, their attack continues to be blunt. The Cherries should be able to pick up a win here, albeit a narrow one.

Ad

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shambhu Ajith Shambhu is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on previews, listicles and news articles. An ardent Manchester United supporter since before his teenage years, he started following the Red Devils by age 10 watching MUTV on television. Shambhu is also a highly-revered rapper and a playback singer on Spotify, having a whopping 1 million monthly listeners.



For his articles, Shambhu believes in triple-checking every piece of information, relying on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and Opta, and staying away from speculative publications. He believes that his law degree helped him to be more articulate and meticulous with his content and one of his core strengths is seamlessly involving emotion in his write-ups owing to the love for the sport. For Sportskeeda, has done exclusive interviews with Spanish legends Gaizka Mendieta and Fernando Morientes so far, and his articles boast of a huge readership of close to 50 million.



Shambhu's favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and the Argentine attaining glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment. He believes only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could replicate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry in the years to come. His favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson due to the Scot's unmatched longevity at the top. Know More