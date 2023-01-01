Manchester United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd January 2023

Manchester United are set to play Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the English Premier League.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Julen Lopetegui's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. A second-half goal from England international Marcus Rashford secured the win for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace in the league. First-half goals from Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew and midfielder Eberechi Eze sealed the deal for Crystal Palace.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn one.

Attacker Marcus Rashford has made nine goal contributions in 14 starts in the league for Manchester United this season.

Brazilian winger Antony has scored three goals so far in the league for Manchester United.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has made four goal contributions in the league for Manchester United.

Welsh striker Kieffer Moore and Danish midfielder Philip Billing have both scored four goals in the league for Bournemouth.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Manchester United have made clear signs of progression under the management of Erik ten Hag, and are fourth in the league. They are two points behind third-placed Newcastle United, who have played a game more. Considering the painful defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford at the start of the season, ten Hag will be pleased to see his side in the mix for Champions League spots.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Luke Shaw says Erik ten Hag has restored discipline at Manchester United 🤝 Luke Shaw says Erik ten Hag has restored discipline at Manchester United 🤝 https://t.co/3Ht6pebUDj

At the heart of Manchester United's resurgence has been Marcus Rashford. The 25-year-old has now scored 11 goals in all competitions, having scored only five last season. Rashford's contract will be a heavy point of discussion among the club's hierarchy, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be extremely interested.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are 15th in the league, and have lost four of their last five league games. Wales international Kieffer Moore has proven to be a useful player for his club, while former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke has also produced some good performances.

It will be interesting to see whether the club's new ownership decides to invest in January.

We expect Manchester United to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

