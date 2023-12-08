Manchester United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

Manchester United are set to play Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the league. A brace from Scotland international Scott McTominay secured the win for Manchester United. Attacker Cole Palmer scored the goal for Chelsea.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in their most recent league game. Goals from Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi and Wales international Kieffer Moore sealed the deal for Bournemouth.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United have won nine games, lost two and drawn one.

Scotland international Scott McTominay has scored five goals in nine league starts for Manchester United this season.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has managed six goal contributions in 15 league starts for Manchester United this season.

Striker Dominic Solanke has managed eight goal contributions in 15 league starts for Bournemouth this season.

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has managed four goal contributions in eight league starts for Bournemouth this season.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Manchester United are currently 6th in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. They produced arguably their best performance of the season in their game against Chelsea. Despite not having Marcus Rashford in the starting XI, Manchester United managed to produce an excellent attacking display, even though their defensive display wasn't as good.

Manager Erik ten Hag has come under immense pressure this season, and there have been multiple points where it seemed likely that he would leave. However, the Dutchman remains in charge of the club, and their performance against Chelsea was a timely reminder of the positivity he and the team generated last season.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are 15th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. After a slow start to their season, they have now produced a good string of performances and results.

Manager Andoni Iraola was highly rated when he joined from Rayo Vallecano, and there were question marks raised after Bournemouth's start to the season. However, there are now glimpses of what he can do with some time.

You never know with Manchester United, but they should ideally win here.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet- yes