Manchester United vs. Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United play host to Bournemouth this weekend. Can they push the Cherries further into trouble? Find out all you need to know about the game here.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are on a red-hot run, winning 4 of their last 5.

Manchester United are on a tremendous run right now, but can they keep it up against Bournemouth?

Relegation-threatened Bournemouth are in action again tonight, playing host to Newcastle United. However, even a win in that game won’t give them much reprieve. That’s because this Saturday, they head to Old Trafford to face off with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s resurgent Manchester United. The Red Devils are of course coming off a comfortable 0-3 win over Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion this week.

The fortunes of these two sides couldn’t be much further apart right now, with United dreaming of the Champions League and the Cherries simply praying for survival. Of course, that only makes the stakes in this fixture even higher.

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Head-to-Head

The last time these sides locked horns, there was an unexpected outcome. Bournemouth defeated United at the Vitality Stadium in November, with a goal from Josh King enough to claim all three points.

However, that win preceded a streak of five straight losses for Eddie Howe’s team. Arguably, they haven’t recovered since. They’ve lost both of their games since the campaign’s restart, and haven’t won since February 1st.

For United, the loss to Bournemouth was indicative of their up-and-down beginning to the season. However, that seems to have settled down now and Solskjaer’s men haven’t lost a game since January 22nd.

Incredibly, the two teams have only played each other on 17 occasions – a testament to Bournemouth’s recent climb up the divisions. United have of course historically dominated proceedings, winning 11 of those matches.

In fact, the Cherries’ recent win over them was their first win over the Red Devils since 1989.

Manchester United form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Bournemouth form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Team News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in a great position right now when it comes to injuries. Only fringe players Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones will be doubtful for this match. And with a solid period of rest following the win over Brighton, he shouldn’t need to make too many changes.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe

Suspended: None

Unlike Solskjaer, Eddie Howe’s luck with squad availability isn’t looking too good. Main frontman Callum Wilson will miss this game as part of his two-match suspension. On the other hand, his strike partner Josh King will be hoping to return from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, left-back Charlie Daniels remains on the shelf with the serious knee injury he suffered back in August. And of course, this is assuming none of Howe’s men pick up injuries against Newcastle tonight.

Injuries: Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Callum Wilson

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Predicted XI

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Bournemouth predicted XI (4-5-1): Aaron Ramsdale, Jack Stacey, Steve Cook, Nathan Ake, Adam Smith, David Brooks, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Joshua King, Dominic Solanke

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Prediction

Too much has changed since that result in November to be able to predict another Bournemouth upset here. Since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, United have looked increasingly dangerous going forward, and no longer rely purely on counter-attacks as they once did.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, appear to look more flimsy by the week and were simply swept aside by Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last two games.

A good result against Newcastle United could galvanise Eddie Howe’s troops, but to expect a positive result three days later at Old Trafford simply feels too hopeful. It’s more likely that the Red Devils simply thump them in a game reminiscent of their recent wins over Sheffield United and Brighton.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth