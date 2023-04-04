Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Brentford lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Red Devils slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Manchester United vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Brentford and have won eight out of the 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's six victories.

Manchester United have won their last three league games at home against Brentford and have scored an impressive 10 goals in the process.

Brentford stunned Manchester United with a 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture last year and will be looking to complete their first league double over the Red Devils since the 1936-37 season.

Brentford defeated Manchester City by a 2-1 margin away from home this season - the last team from London to beat both the clubs from Manchester away from home in a single season was Arsenal in the 1990-91 season.

Manchester United have been impressive at Old Trafford and have lost only one of their last 22 games at home in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction

Manchester United have been impressive under Erik ten Hag but have stuttered in recent weeks. The Red Devils were outplayed by Newcastle United over the weekend and will need to step up to the plate to keep their place in the top four.

Brentford have been exceptional this season and will be intent on pulling off another upset this week. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

Manchester United vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

