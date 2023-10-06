Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The Red Devils slumped to a damaging 3-2 defeat at the hands of Galatasaray in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester United vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Brentford and have won nine out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's six victories.

Manchester United have won three of their last four matches against Brentford in the Premier League and have defeated the Bees in both the games played at Old Trafford during this period.

In a run that spans between 1939 and 2023, Brentford have lost their last five matches away from home against Manchester United in all competitions.

Manchester United have lost each of their last two matches at home in the Premier League -as many defeats as they had suffered in the 34 such games preceding this run.

Manchester United have lost all three of their Premier League games against clubs from London this season, losing matches against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Crystal Palace.

Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction

Manchester United have a good squad at their disposal but have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. Rasmus Hojlund was impressive against Galatasaray and will look to step up yet again this weekend.

Brentford have been inconsistent this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Brentford

Manchester United vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rasmus Hojlund to score - Yes