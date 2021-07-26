Manchester United vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendles 2021

Manchester United will look to bounce back after suffering a defeat to QPR as they take on Brentford in a pre-season friendly.

It was more of a surprise than a shock that Queens Park Rangers were able to take the game to Manchester United. In all fairness, none of Manchester United's regular starters except for Aaron Wan-Bissaka were playing. It was still a good exercise for the young brigade.

Jesse Lingard opened the scoring for Manchester United and Anthony Elanga notched a consolation goal for them with little more than a quarter of an hour to go. The goals came on either side of four goals from Queens Park Rangers.

Manchester United have signed Jadon Sancho and are close to sealing a deal for Raphael Varane.

With almost all of their major stars yet to return after the summer break, it's best not to read too much into the setback against QPR. Meanwhile, Brentford have enjoyed the perfect start to their pre-season preparations.

Brentford have enjoyed the perfect start to their pre-season preparations.

Thomas Frank's side has picked up four victories on the trot. They have beaten Wimbledon, Boreham Wood, Cambridge United and Watford over the past couple of weeks.

Manchester United vs Brentford Head-to-Head

Manchester United and Brentford have clashed 13 times till date. The Red Devils have won six matches while Brentford have won five. Two matches have ended as draws. Manchester United are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Brentford.

The last time the two sides locked horns was in 1975 when Manchester United won the game 2-1.

Manchester United form guide: W-L

Brentford form guide: W-W-W-W

Manchester United vs Brentford Team News

Manchester United

Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Fred are set to return in a week's time. But for now Solskjaer will work with his young contingent for the game against Brentford. Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek have returned to training.

Injuries: Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Not available: David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Fred, Amad Diallo, Eric Bailly

Brentford

Kristoffer Ajers, Frank Onyeka, Matthew Cox and Myles Peart-Harris are the new arrivals at Brentford. They have no injury concerns. Mathias Jensen, Pontus Jansson and Christian Norgaard are yet to return following their summer break after taking part at Euro 2020.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Not available: Mathias Jensen, Pontus Jansson and Christian Norgaard

Manchester United vs Brentford Predicted Lineups

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Heaton; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Shola Shoretire; Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood, Jesse Lingard

Brentford Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Raya; Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock, Charlie Goode; Fin Stevens, Vitaly Janelt, Jaakko Oksanen, Dominic Thompson; Sergi Canos, Ivan Toney, Joel Valencia

Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction

The newly-promoted Brentford have some wind in their sails. Manchester United continue to be without their regular starters. This could go either way. We wouldn't be very surprised if Brentford put up a great fight.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

