Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 15 February 2022

Manchester United will be desperate to get back to winning ways as they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Since the latest international break, Manchester United have played three games where they've taken the lead and then relinquished it to settle for a 1-1 stalemate. It's a pattern that they cannot seem to break out of and it has left the Manchester United fans frustrated and rightly so.

They have begun games well of late but have not been able to sustain high intensity levels over the course of a game. Individual errors have cost them dearly too.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane have excelled in recent weeks but the same cannot be said of a lot of other players.

Bruno Fernandes is still a cut above the rest when it comes to creating chances. But their finishing has been awful. Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo have been abysmal in recent weeks and Harry Maguire's terrible season continues to get worse. Luke Shaw has now played the opposition's goalscorer onside in both of Manchester United's latest defeats.

Ralf Rangnick clearly has a lot of ideas but whether or not this team has the capacity to translate those into results is a whole different ballgame. After the game against Brighton, things will get tough for the Red Devils as they enter a flurry of high-profile games.

They are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 40 points from 24 games. Arsenal have 39 points, having played two fewer matches. Spurs have 36 points and have only played 21.

On the other hand, Brighton & Hove Albion produced a dominant display over Watford on Saturday and picked up a largely comfortable 2-0 win. They had drawn all three of their previous Premier League games by a 1-1 scoreline.

Brighton are riding on the back of a seven-game unbeaten streak in the league as they travel to take on a cowering Manchester United. The Red Devils have been poor at converting their chances and the Seagulls aren't giving much away anyway.

Brighton will cause a lot of problems for the Manchester United defence but this is very likely to be a cagey contest.

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United lost two of their first three meetings with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. But they have since won all of their last five.

Brighton & Hove Albion have never won away from home against Manchester United in any competition. They have drawn two and lost 11 of their trips to Old Trafford.

Brighton have never won a Premier League away game against Manchester United or Manchester City. They have drawn three and lost 16. Only Hull City have played more games (23) against the two Manchester giants and not won a single one.

The Seagulls have won just two of their 20 Premier League away games played in midweek.

The Red Devils have dropped 13 points from winning positions in the Premier League this term. They have let go of their lead in all of their last three matches across all competitions.

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Manchester United's players have come under a lot of criticism for not being aggressive enough and not showing enough hunger. Broad conjecture aside, they get outplayed for large spells during every game and most teams are able to take advantage of that.

Graham Potter's men are well drilled and play an exciting brand of football which will cause worry lines to run all over Harry Maguire's face. This game has a Brighton signature 1-1 stamped all over it.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both team to score - Yes

Tip 3: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith