Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2023

Manchester United will look to make their home advantage count as they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United's off-field issues have enveloped them and they need to look past those distractions as they welcome the Seagulls to the Theatre of Dreams this weekend.

The ongoing investigation on Antony, the Jadon Sancho situation and the club takeover process being in limbo have considerably hampered the good feeling around the club.

The fact that United lost 3-1 to Arsenal in rather heartbreaking fashion prior to the international break has certainly not helped things.

As such, they are in desperate need of a win right now and Erik ten Hag wouldn't even want to imagine losing to the Seagulls at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United have won both their games at home so far but neither the 1-0 win over Wolves nor the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest came in convincing fashion.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed a strong start to the new season. Barring a 3-1 loss to West Ham United on August 26, the Seagulls have done exceptionally well and picked up three wins and have the best attacking record in the league (12 goals).

Brighton were also joint-top scorers away from home in the Premier League last season, netting 35 times on enemy territory. Roberto de Zerbi's team play an aggressive and attractive style of football and they are expected to take the game to a rattled Manchester United this Saturday,

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United lost this exact fixture 2-1 in the opening weekend of last season. They had won eight and drawn just one of their nine previous league games against Brighton at Old Trafford.

Brighton have picked up three wins in their last three league matches against Manchester United. That's as many victories they had over the Red Devils in their first 17 matches against them.

Manchester United have only lost four successive Premier League games against an opponent twice in the past. They did so against Liverpool (December 2000 - January 2002) and Manchester City (April 2013 to November 2014).

After losing just two of their last 11 league games of the 2022-23 season, United have already lost two of the first four in the new campaign.

Since Roberto de Zerbi took charge of the club, Brighton have ranked first for shots (614) in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Manchester United are likely to suffer in this one. But they might just put up a fight. Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford are expected to play key roles. But injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are huge blows to United and they will do well to get even a point here.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes