Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2025

After picking up a dramatic comeback win over Southampton in midweek, Manchester United will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ruben Amorim's men avoided what could have been an embarrassing defeat onThursday as they came from behind to beat relegation-threatened Southampton.

Amad Diallo's hat-trick heroics after the 80th minute helped United earn a much-needed victory at Old Trafford. A drab first-half showing saw United fall behind to a Manuel Ugarte own goal.

But they plugged away in the second half and Antony was guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance as Alejandro Garnacho's cross reached him asking to just be nudged in. The Brazilian puzzlingly lost balance and ended up cushioning the ball into the goalkeeper's hands.

Thankfully for Amorim, Amad decided to take things into his own hands in the closing stages and the victory took the Red Devils to the 12th place.

Meanwhile, their Sunday opponents Brighton got the better of Ipswich Town thanks to second-half goals from Kaoru MItoma and Georginio Rutter. It marked the Seagulls' first Premier League win in nearly two months, snapping an eight-game winless streak in the competition.

However, it is worth noting that Brighton are also unbeaten in their last five league matches. They have also scored at least one goal in their first 11 Premier League away matches of the 2024-25 season.

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have won five of their last six Premier League games against Manchester United.

The Seagulls have won seven of their 15 Premier League matches against the Red Devils. Their win rate of 47% is the best of any side against Manchester United in the history of the competition.

There have been no draws in 15 Premier League meetings between the Red Devils and the Seagulls.

None of Manchester United's last 11 goals against Brighton in the Premier League have come in the first half of the match.

Sunday's match marks the sixth time that Brighton have faced Manchester United in the Premier League while sitting above them in the table.

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Fabian Hurzeler's team is yet to be shut out on the road this season. Manchester United have been far from convincing under Amorim and unlike on Thursday, they will need much more than individual brilliance to eke out a positive result against the Seagulls on Sunday.

Although none of the 15 Premier League meetings between the two sides have ended in a draw, it looks like the most likely outcome this Sunday. Brighton have specialized in stalemates this term and the Red Devils might be able to do just about enough to hang in there.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

