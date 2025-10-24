Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2025

Manchester United will aim to secure a third successive victory in the Premier League for the first time under Ruben Amorim when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils are riding high on the momentum of their impressive victory against arch-rivals Liverpool in their latest outing while Brighton got the better of Newcastle United last weekend.

Ad

Things have been far from breezy at Manchester United in the opening stages of the new Premier League campaign. They had a productive summer transfer window and a strong pre-season but all that seemed to amount very little once the ball started rolling in the new top-flight season.

Fans have been divided over Amorim, some frustrated by his tactical rigidity, others encouraged by his conviction. It may just be too early to call but if the last couple of weeks are a precursor of things to come, the Old Trafford faithful have reason to be optimistic.

Ad

Trending

Last weekend, Amorim's men pulled off what had almost become unthinkable of late. The Red Devils followed up a hard-fought 2-0 win over Sunderland at home earlier this month with a spirited showing against Liverpool which saw them beat the Merseysiders 2-1 at Anfield in a thrilling contest last Sunday.

United currently sit ninth in the league table but it's worth noting that they are only three points behind second-placed Manchester City.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Seagulls have grounds to be optimistic as they prepare for another trip to Old Trafford, which has been a favourable hunting ground for them in recent years. Brighton have plenty of quality in their ranks but it's difficult to predict how exactly they might play on any given day.

They are vulnerable in defence and plugging the leak at the back has not proven to be easy for coach Fabian Hurzeler. But Brighton seem to have moved on from their 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth last month.

Ad

They are unbeaten in their last four games, defeating Chelsea and Newcastle United and drawing against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers. They have been victorious in each of their last three Premier League away matches against Manchester United and will be eager to extend that record on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have won six of their last seven Premier League meetings with Manchester United. They have won each of their last three top-flight matches against the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have failed to score more than one goal in seven of their last eight matches against Brighton in all competitions.

Amorim's men have won their last three Premier League home matches. These wins came against Burnley, Chelsea and Sunderland.

Brighton's defensive problems are well documented and United will look to exploit their frailty at the back. The Seagulls have kept a solitary clean sheet across their last 20 Premier League matches.

Ad

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

There will be no shortage of goals in this one. Manchester United are still very much a work in progress under Amorim. They have the sharpness in attack to take advantage of Brighton's shaky defence but are not yet sturdy enough themselves to thwart all retaliation.

United have looked strong at Old Trafford in recent weeks and the victory at Anfield last weekend will have certainly boosted the morale in the dressing room. Amorim's men could bag all three points here in what promises to be an exciting Premier League contest.

Ad

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shambhu Ajith Shambhu is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on previews, listicles and news articles. An ardent Manchester United supporter since before his teenage years, he started following the Red Devils by age 10 watching MUTV on television. Shambhu is also a highly-revered rapper and a playback singer on Spotify, having a whopping 1 million monthly listeners.



For his articles, Shambhu believes in triple-checking every piece of information, relying on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and Opta, and staying away from speculative publications. He believes that his law degree helped him to be more articulate and meticulous with his content and one of his core strengths is seamlessly involving emotion in his write-ups owing to the love for the sport. For Sportskeeda, has done exclusive interviews with Spanish legends Gaizka Mendieta and Fernando Morientes so far, and his articles boast of a huge readership of close to 50 million.



Shambhu's favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and the Argentine attaining glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment. He believes only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could replicate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry in the years to come. His favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson due to the Scot's unmatched longevity at the top. Know More