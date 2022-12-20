Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2022

Club football returns after the conclusion of a brilliant World Cup this week as Burnley lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important EFL Cup clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs Burnley Preview

Manchester United have grown in stature under Erik ten Hag and have built a fairly impressive squad this season. The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial will come into this game with a point to prove and will need to step up in this fixture.

Burnley are at the top of the Championship standings at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The away side can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best this week.

Manchester United vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Burnley and have won 65 out of the 134 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 45 victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Premier League in February this year and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Burnley are winless in their last four matches against Manchester United in all competitions, with their previous victory against the Red Devils coming by a 2-0 scoreline in the Premier League in 2020.

Both teams have scored at least one goal in each of the last three matches played between the two teams, with the previous clean sheet kept by Manchester United in 2021.

Burnley have won only one of their last 15 matches against Manchester United in all competitions in a run dating back to 2010.

Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction

Manchester United have stepped up to the plate under Erik ten Hag and will look to be at their best after the resumption of the league season. The Red Devils can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Josh Brownhill @Brownhill10 🏼.

Ps, Thank you everyone for the birthday messages, love you all 100 appearances for @burnleyofficial very proud to have played for this club. Thank you for your support throughout🏼.Ps, Thank you everyone for the birthday messages, love you all 100 appearances for @burnleyofficial very proud to have played for this club. Thank you for your support throughout🙌🏼. Ps, Thank you everyone for the birthday messages, love you all❤️ https://t.co/AfPv9YAbFm

Burnley have improved since their relegation but will be up against a formidable opponent on Wednesday. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Burnley

Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alejandro Garnacho to score - Yes

