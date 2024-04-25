Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Burnley Preview

Burnley are in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The away side thrashed Sheffield United by a comprehensive 4-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Red Devils eased past Sheffield United by a 4-2 scoreline in their midweek game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester United vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 67 out of the 136 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 45 victories.

Manchester United have lost only one of their last 16 matches against Burnley in the Premier League and have scored three goals in each of their four victories at home against them in the competition.

Manchester United have conceded a total of 11 goals against Burnley in the Premier League, with each of these goals coming in games away from home.

Burnley have won only one of their last 32 matches against teams that finished in the top four in the previous season in the Premier League.

Manchester United have never lost a match at home against the previous season's EFL Championship winners in the Premier League and have won 24 of their 31 such games in the competition.

Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction

Manchester United have shown flashes of their ability under Erik ten Hag but have largely struggled in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho can be effective on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Burnley have improved in recent weeks but face an uphill battle to escape the relegation zone. Manchester United are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Burnley

Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alejandro Garnacho to score - Yes