Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in a crucial encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Manchester United vs Burnley Preview

Burnley are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride in the competition so far this season. The away side edged Derby County to a narrow 2-1 victory in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves yet again this season. The Red Devils suffered a shock defeat on penalties against Grimsby Town in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Manchester United vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 67 out of the 137 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 45 victories.

Manchester United have lost only one of their last 25 matches at home against Burnley in all competitions, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in January 2020.

Alongside Chelsea and Manchester City, Burnley are one of only three teams that have managed to remain unbeaten in more than half of their matches away from home against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 matches against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 4-1 margin at the hands of Watford in November 2021.

Ad

Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction

Manchester United have struggled to make a mark this season and were stunned by Grimsby Town this week. The Red Devils are in the midst of yet another rough patch and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday.

Burnley can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Burnley

Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More