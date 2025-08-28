Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in a crucial encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Manchester United vs Burnley Preview
Burnley are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride in the competition so far this season. The away side edged Derby County to a narrow 2-1 victory in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves yet again this season. The Red Devils suffered a shock defeat on penalties against Grimsby Town in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Manchester United vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester United have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 67 out of the 137 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 45 victories.
- Manchester United have lost only one of their last 25 matches at home against Burnley in all competitions, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in January 2020.
- Alongside Chelsea and Manchester City, Burnley are one of only three teams that have managed to remain unbeaten in more than half of their matches away from home against Manchester United in the Premier League.
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 matches against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 4-1 margin at the hands of Watford in November 2021.
Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction
Manchester United have struggled to make a mark this season and were stunned by Grimsby Town this week. The Red Devils are in the midst of yet another rough patch and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday.
Burnley can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Burnley
Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes