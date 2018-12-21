×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United vs Cardiff: How should Man United lineup?

Sanidhya Bhardwaj
ANALYST
Preview
1.54K   //    21 Dec 2018, 18:00 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

United army were mortified when Liverpool recorded their first victory over them in 5 years at the Anfield stadium. Another defeat against a big rival prompted Ed Woodward to give Jose Mourinho his marching orders.

Former United's player and legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, has been given the command to steady Man United's ship after a shaky few years. It would be fascinating to see how Solskjær first lineup. One thing is for sure, being a player under Sir Alex, he is set to implement the policy of attack and attack.

Contrasting to Mourinho's, Solskjær has managed two sides and has the tally to score a good number of goals. So can we finally see a United team which plays without any fear? A United team which plays attacking and attractive football? We hope.


MANCHESTER UNITED'S PREDICTED LINEUP

FORMATION (4-1-4-1)


Defense

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

David De Gea will be the usual starter between the sticks. Diogo Dalot will be ready to embrace a new challenge under a new manager. With Antonio Valencia losing his pace with age, he should be eager to establish himself as a regular for Red Devils.

With Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo injured, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof could be starting in the heart of the defense for Solskjær's debut. Lindelof returned from an injury against Liverpool and should be fit enough to start against Cardiff. Luke Shaw has missed last five games due to a muscle problem, Ashley Young could continue to feature at that position. 


Midfield

Valencia v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Valencia v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Advertisement

Pogba in, Fellaini out? Mourinho is gone and this can well and truly happen. But let's not forget that how pivotal Fellaini has been for the Red Devils in the past few years. Nemanja Matic could be starting in the deep-lying midfield role.

Fred and Pogba could be getting their game-time, especially with Ole Gunnar Solskjær in the dugout. Fred has expressed his frustration with the lack of minutes. With an attacking manager at the helm, Brazillian could be game-changer for United. Ander Herrera provides vitality in the middle and could be a good substitute. 


Attack

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Romelu Lukaku has missed two days of training and is set to miss Cardiff's game, as confirmed by Solskjær. Marcus Rashford, who has been United's talisman lately, will get another go as the focal point of attack. Jesse Lingard should also be starting on the right side as the new manager has a predilection towards homegrown players.

Anthony Martial played for 15 minutes against Liverpool and would be rearing to go against Cardiff. Can the much-anticipated attacking philosophy make a comeback at Old Trafford?

Rashford leading the line
Rashford leading the line




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Cardiff City Football Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Manchester United Transfer News
Sanidhya Bhardwaj
ANALYST
A besotted football fan portraying his views and facts on the canvas of sportskeeda. My works are published at a number of other websites as well. #GGMU
5 headaches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Playing football the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer way
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City v Manchester City: Preview
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who deserve their own Hollywood movie
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's probable XI against Cardiff City
RELATED STORY
English Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City Team vs...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Cardiff City vs Arsenal -...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Cardiff City vs Arsenal: Two...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Cardiff City (4-1): Four talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester City's Performance Against Cardiff City was...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
Tomorrow WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
Tomorrow AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
Tomorrow CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us