Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th January 2023

Manchester United are set to play Charlton Athletic on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Frank Lampard's Everton in the third round of the FA Cup. Goals from Brazilian winger Antony and attacker Marcus Rashford, as well as an own goal from centre-back Conor Coady, sealed the deal for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. Coady scored the goal for Everton.

Charlton Athletic, on the other hand, beat Mark Kennedy's Lincoln City 2-1 in the league. First-half goals from Scottish midfielder Scott Fraser and forward Corey Blackett-Taylor secured the win for Dean Holden's Charlton Athletic.

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Manchester United will play Charlton Athletic in a long time.

Attacker Marcus Rashford has made 10 goal contributions in the league for Manchester United.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has four goal contributions in the league so far for Manchester United.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has provided six assists so far in the league for Manchester United.

Forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has scored six goals in the league for Charlton Athletic so far.

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic Prediction

Manchester United come into this game on the back of some really positive performances and results. There seems to be cohesion among players as well as motivation, two factors that were completely missing during the abject performances of last season.

Midfielder Casemiro has bought some much-needed pedigree to the club, and many already regard him as the club's best signing post the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. It is unlikely that Erik ten Hag will field his best XI, especially as the next game after this is against Manchester City in the league. Expect minutes for the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Fred, Victor Lindelof and probably even Tom Heaton.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Nothing done yet, as Man Utd have to speak to Besiktas/Burnley to proceed with conditions of the deal. Wout Weghorst position is very clear: he’s love to uoin Manchester United, he also knows Erik ten Hag would like to sign him so he’s 100% keen on the move.Nothing done yet, as Man Utd have to speak to Besiktas/Burnley to proceed with conditions of the deal. Wout Weghorst position is very clear: he’s love to uoin Manchester United, he also knows Erik ten Hag would like to sign him so he’s 100% keen on the move. 🔴 #MUFCNothing done yet, as Man Utd have to speak to Besiktas/Burnley to proceed with conditions of the deal. https://t.co/Xu1CS8zWOL

Charlton Athletic, on the other hand, are 12th in the league and have won only two of their last five league games. Young attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, on loan from Crystal Palace, has produced some good performances, and so has former Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser.

Manchester United will be the favorites to win here, both on the basis of form and overall quality. However, they have been known to capitulate in such circumstances in the last 10 years, and Charlton Athletic could cause problems.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Charlton Athletic

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

