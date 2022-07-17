Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Manchester United are back with another pre-season fixture this week as they take on Patrick Vieira's impressive Crystal Palace outfit in an intriguing clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace finished in 12th place in the Premier League standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Eagles eased past Ipswich Town by a 4-2 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, secured a sixth-place finish in the league table last season and missed out on a place in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils defeated Melbourne Victory by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 39 of the 61 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 10 victories.

Manchester United scored and conceded 57 goals apiece in the Premier League last season and were the only team in the competition to have a goal difference of zero.

Crystal Palace have scored an impressive nine goals in their last three matches and will need to be at their clinical best in this match.

Manchester United have won their two pre-season games by a combined margin of 8-1 so far and have been in impressive form under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United's sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season represents their worst performance in the competition in three years.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, won three of their last five league games of the season and managed a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Manchester United have been impressive under Erik ten Hag so far and will need to make their most of their pre-season form. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have stepped up for the Red Devils and have a point to prove in this match.

Crystal Palace have grown in stature under Patrick Vieira and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-2 Crystal Palace

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jadon Sancho to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far