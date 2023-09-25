Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th September 2023

The EFL Cup is back in action with another set of matches this week as Crystal Palace lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Fulham last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride over the past year. The Red Devils edged Burnley to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 40 out of the 63 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 10 victories.

Manchester United have played out three victories and three defeats in their six games in the Premier League so far and are yet to play out a draw in the competition this season.

Before their 1-0 victory against Burnley over the weekend, Manchester United were on a losing streak of three matches in all competitions and had conceded 10 goals in these games.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last five matches in the Premier League, with their only victory in the competition during this period coming by a narrow 3-2 margin against Wolverhampton Wanderers this month.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Manchester United have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive this season. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have shown flashes of their brilliance so far and will need to be at their best in this match.

Crystal Palace have not met expectations this season and will need to put their best foot forward this week. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rasmus Hojlund to score - Yes