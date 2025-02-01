Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace take on Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Eagles slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to make an impact this season. The Red Devils defeated FCSB by a 2-0 margin in the UEFA Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 41 out of the 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 12 victories.

Manchester United have failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and have not endured a run of four such games in a row in a single opponent in the competition since 1983.

After a winless run of 22 matches on the trot against Manchester United in the Premier League, Crystal Palace have managed to win five of their last 11 such games in the competition.

After a run of only two victories in 22 matches away from home against Manchester United in the Premier League, Crystal Palace have won three of their last five such games.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Manchester United have shown signs of improvement under Ruben Amorim but have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo have come into their own this season and will look to make an impact on Sunday.

Crystal Palace have troubled the Red Devils in the recent past but have issues of their own to address ahead of this game. Manchester United are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

