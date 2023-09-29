Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace take on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important encounter at the Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Eagles were held to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Red Devils eased past Crystal Palace by a 3-0 scoreline in the EFL Cup this week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 41 out of the 64 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 10 victories.

Manchester United won this exact fixture by a 2-1 scoreline last season in February this year and have not won consecutive league games against Crystal Palace since March this year.

After winning 16 of their first 20 matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Manchester United have won only three of their last eight such games in the competition.

Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous home game and have not lost consecutive such games in the Premier League since 2021.

Manchester United have conceded five goals in their last two home games in the Premier League - only one fewer than they had conceded in the 17 such games preceding this run.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Manchester United have struggled to impose themselves in the Premier League so far and will need to make amends ahead of this match. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best in this match.

Crystal Palace have a good squad at their disposal but will be up against a formidable opponent in this match. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fernandes to score - Yes