Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Eagles held Newcastle United to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have shown commendable improvement under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils eased past Nottingham Forest by a 2-0 scoreline in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 39 out of the 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 10 victories.

Manchester United have won only one of their last five matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and are winless in their last two such matches.

Crystal Palace have won seven points from their last four away games against Manchester United in the Premier League - only one point fewer than they had achieved in their first 21 league visits to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have won their last five home games in the Premier League - their longest such run at Old Trafford since December 2017.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last seven matches in the Premier League, with their previous victory in the competition coming against Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Manchester United have been impressive this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have come into their own under Erik ten Hag and will look to step up this weekend.

Crystal Palace have a good squad at their disposal and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

