Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th December 2021

Ralf Rangnick makes his managerial debut in the Premier League this weekend as Manchester United take on Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace side in an important game at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have punched above their weight this season. The Eagles have endured a minor slump in recent weeks and suffered a 1-0 defeat against Leeds United in their midweek fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Red Devils picked up a crucial 3-2 victory against Arsenal in their previous game and will want another positive result this weekend.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an excellent record against Crystal Palace and have won 38 out of 59 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Eagles' nine victories.

Manchester United failed to win both their league games against Crystal Palace last season, managing only one point from the two games.

Crystal Palace have won seven points from their last four matches against Manchester United and have been impressive in this fixture.

Manchester United have conceded in 15 consecutive games at Old Trafford - their longest run in 62 years.

Crystal Palace have already conceded three goals in the 90th minute of Premier League games this season and have lost out on five points in the process.

Since his debut for Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has been involved in more goals in all competitions than any other Premier League footballer with 45 goals and 34 assists.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Manchester United are beginning a new era under Ralf Rangnick this weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture. The Red Devils were not particularly robust against Arsenal this week and have plenty of work to do this year.

Crystal Palace are perfectly capable of an upset on their day but will need to overcome a difficult slump this weekend. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Crystal Palace to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi