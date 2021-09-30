Manchester United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd October 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another set of important fixtures this weekend as Manchester United lock horns with a resurgent Everton side at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Everton Preview

Manchester United have been inconsistent under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far this season but did manage an important victory against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League this week. The Red Devils have relied heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo this year and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Everton, on the other hand, have won four out of their six games in the Premier League this season and are in fifth place in the league table. The Toffees eased past Norwich City in their previous game and will be intent on pulling off an upset in this match.

Manchester United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have won 90 games out of a total of 206 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 70 victories.

The Red Devils have dominated this fixture in recent months and have lost only one of their last 12 Premier League games against Everton.

This weekend's fixture is set to witness Cristiano Ronaldo's 200th Premier League appearance.

Andros Townsend has been Everton's most prolific player in recent weeks and has registered four goals and three assists in his last eight Premier League games.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has a poor record against Manchester United and has lost seven out of his nine games against the Red Devils.

Everton have won only one of their last 28 away games at Old Trafford and have lost 20 of these fixtures.

Manchester United vs Everton Prediction

Manchester United were stunned by Aston Villa last weekend and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo can be lethal on their day and will be intent on bringing their talents to the fore on Saturday.

Everton have excelled in the Premier League this season and can pack a punch on their day. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight edge going into this match.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Everton

Manchester United vs Everton Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - Everton to win by a one-goal margin

