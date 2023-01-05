Manchester United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2023

The FA Cup is back in action with another round of matches this week as Everton lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Friday.

Manchester United vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Toffees slumped to a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have emerged as bonafide title contenders this season. The Red Devils eased past Bournemouth by a 3-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Everton and have won 91 out of the 209 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 71 victories.

This is the 13th meeting between Manchester United and Everton in the FA Cup - both teams have secured six victories apiece against each other in the competition.

Everton have won only one of their last 29 matches away from home against Manchester United in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming in 2013.

Manchester United have crashed out of only two of their last 37 3rd-round FA Cup matches, with both instances coming at Old Trafford.

Everton manager Frank Lampard has never lost an FA Cup match against Manchester United both as a player and as a manager.

Everton have progressed from 10 of their last 14 3rd-round FA Cup ties but have lost their four such games against Premier League opponents.

Manchester United vs Everton Prediction

Manchester United have grown in stature under Erik ten Hag and could potentially give the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal a run for their money. The Red Devils were a dominant force against Bournemouth and will look to make the most of their purple patch this week.

Everton can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Manchester United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

