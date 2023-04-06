Manchester United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Everton lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Tottenham Hotspur to an admirable 1-1 draw this week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Red Devils edged Brentford to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Everton and have won 92 out of the 210 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 71 victories.

Manchester United have won 38 league games against Everton in the Premier League era - they have been more successful only against Tottenham Hotspur during this period.

Everton have won only one of their last 29 away against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in 2013.

Everton have found the back of the net in each of their last nine games against Manchester United in the Premier League and are another such result away from setting a personal best in this regard.

Manchester United have won both their games against Everton this season and have defeated the Toffees three times in a single campaign on only two previous occasions.

Manchester United vs Everton Prediction

Manchester United have shown marked improvement under Erik ten Hag this season and will look to cement their place in the top four. Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal against Brentford this week and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally in this fixture.

Everton can pack a punch on their day and have managed to become a robust outfit under Sean Dyche. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Everton

Manchester United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

