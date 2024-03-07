Manchester United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton take on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have failed to make their mark so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The Red Devils suffered a 3-1 defeat against local rivals Manchester City in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Manchester United vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Everton and have won 94 out of the 212 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Everton's 71 victories.

Manchester United have won all three of their matches against Everton in the Premier League since the start of last season and could achieve their longest such winning run in the competition since 2007.

Everton have won only one of their last 30 matches against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin under Roberto Martinez.

Manchester United have won 40 matches against Everton in the Premier League - the most by one team against another in the competition.

Manchester United have lost 11 of their 27 matches in the Premier League so far this season.

Manchester United vs Everton Prediction

Manchester United have blown hot and cold over the past month and face a daunting battle to reach the top four. The Red Devils have a good squad at their disposal and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Everton can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Everton

Manchester United vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alejandro Garnacho to score - Yes