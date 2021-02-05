Manchester United vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United host Everton in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, as they look to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Red Devils are on a high after a magnificent 9-0 win over Southampton in their last game. The Saints were down to ten men in the second minute of that game, after Alex Jankewitz's red card.

After that, Manchester United put their foot on the accelerator and ran riot. Eventually, Southampton finished the game with nine men, as Jan Bednarek got sent off too.

That result made Manchester United the top goalscorers in the league this season, while also doing a massive amount of good for their goal difference at this stage of the season.

Everton, too, come into this game on the back of a win in their last game. They beat Leeds United 2-1 at Elland Road, with first-half goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Raphinha pulled a goal back for Leeds in that game, but they couldn't manage to draw level.

That result lifted Everton to sixth. They are now just four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, and have two games in hand as well.

Manchester United vs Everton Head-to-Head

In 205 previous meetings between these two clubs, Manchester United have won 90, while Everton have won 70.

In the reverse fixture this season, which happened at Goodison Park in November, Manchester United won 3-1, with a brace from Bruno Fernandes, and a goal from Edinson Cavani. United also beat Everton at Goodison in the quarterfinal of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Everton form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Manchester United vs Southampton Team News

Manchester United

Phil Jones is reportedly still nursing an injury concern, so he won't play this game. Apart from that, Solskjaer is set to have his full squad available for selection. Edinson Cavani picked up a slight ankle issue in the win over Southampton, and will be monitored.

Injured: Phil Jones

Doubtful: Edinson Cavani

Suspended: None

Everton

Jordan Pickford missed the game against Leeds, and is a doubt for this game as well. Carlo Ancelotti said before that game that he was hopeful Pickford would return to fitness in time to play at Old Trafford.

Both Allan and Jean-Philippe Gbamin will definitely miss out. Fabian Delph, though, was back available for the Leeds game, and could come into contention for a starting berth.

New signing Josh King is likely to be on the bench again, after making his debut in the win over Leeds.

Injured: Allan, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: Jordan Pickford

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Everton Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani

Everton Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Olsen; Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne; Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Alex Iwobi, James Rodriguez, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United vs Everton Prediction

This will surely not be a stroll in the park for Manchester United, like the game against Southampton was. However, Everton's inconsistencies have once again come to the fore recently, which is not good news for Ancelotti.

We are predicting a narrow Manchester United win in this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Everton