Manchester United vs Everton preview, predicted XI, team news and more

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Preview
14 Dec 2019, 19:12 IST

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford as they aim to continue their recent resurgence. The Red Devils registered stunning back-to-back victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in 3 days, a run of form that has eased the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian's position had come under immense scrutiny after a series of underwhelming results, but two morale-boosting victories against two quality sides have put the record English champions back in contention for a place in the Premier League top four. Everton, on the other hand, are coming on the back of an unexpected victory themselves, as Duncan Ferguson oversaw a 3-1 victory against Chelsea in his first game as interim manager.

Manchester United vs Everton Head-to-head

Manchester United are aiming to win 3 Premier League games on the bounce for the first time since January 2019 and at the time, Solskjaer had only taken over the reins at the club on an interim basis.

Manchester United form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Everton form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Manchester United vs Everton Team News

Paul Pogba is a long-term absentee for the Red Devils and the Frenchman is expected to be missing once again as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Eric Bailly is also suffering from a similar problem and is not expected to feature until the end of the year.

Jesse Lingard picked up a knock as the Old Trafford outfit breezed past AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League and his availability will be subject to a late fitness test. Marcus Rashford has been in sublime form in recent weeks and the Englishman is set to start alongside Anthony Martial and Daniel James upfront.

Injuries: Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Doubtful: Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Nemanja Matic

Suspensions: None

Manchester United vs Everton Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Manchester United vs Everton Prediction

Everton, much like Manchester United, have been rejuvenated in recent days and could look to cause an upset at Old Trafford, as the Toffees are fresh from a morale-boosting 3-1 victory against Chelsea. The home side are also coming on the back of two stunning victories and the game could come down to small margins.

Verdict - Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Everton Manchester United Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær
