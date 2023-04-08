Manchester United vs Everton: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details and more

Manchester United are set to take on Everton in a crucial lunchtime kick-off clash on Saturday (April 8), with both teams having plenty to play for.

The Red Devils will be looking to cement their spot in the top four and secure Champions League qualification, while the Toffees will be fighting to avoid the drop.

With kick-off at Old Trafford coming at 12.30 pm (GMT+1), fans can tune in to BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate to catch all the action. Coverage begins at 11.30 am (GMT +1), giving viewers plenty of time to get settled in before the drama unfolds.

Following their recent victory over Brentford, Manchester United will be looking to build momentum with another home win. Manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping his side can replicate their earlier success against Everton and secure a double over the Toffees.

However, Everton will not make it easy for the hosts. After a late equalizer against Tottenham on Monday night, they will be coming into the game with a renewed sense of confidence. Every point is crucial in their battle to avoid relegation and they will be fighting tooth and nail to secure a favorable result.

There has been some uplifting news on the injury front for Manchester United this week, as Luke Shaw's injury is not as severe as initially anticipated. However, the English left-back may sit out of the upcoming match as a safety measure. Additionally, Christian Eriksen, who has been out of action for several months, could potentially make a comeback.

B/R Football @brfootball Erik ten Hag announces Christian Eriksen will be in Manchester United's squad to face Everton on Saturday 🫡



As the tension builds and the clock ticks down, all eyes will be on Old Trafford for what promises to be an enthralling encounter. With both teams desperate for a positive result, fans can expect a thrilling match full of twists and turns. Will United secure their place in the top four, or will Everton pull off a shock upset?

Manchester United will see Christian Eriksen back in the fold

Manchester United fans can finally rejoice as Christian Eriksen is all set to make his long-awaited comeback to the squad. Manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his delight at the imminent return of the midfielder, who could feature in the clash against Everton.

This will mark his return to the pitch after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury he sustained on January 28.

Speaking about Eriksen, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

“He is always composed on the ball and you can always find him. In the progress of the game, he has key actions and key passes, the final pass. That brings a lot to the team.

