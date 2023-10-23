Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th October 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as FC Copenhagen lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Preview

FC Copenhagen are currently at the top of the Danish Superliga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side edged Vejle BK to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Red Devils edged Sheffield United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a slight edge over FC Copenhagen and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Copenhagen's one victory.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in a quarterfinal tie in the Europa League in 2020 and ended in a victory for Manchester United.

FC Copenhagen are winless in their four matches away from home against English opponents on the European stage and have conceded a total of nine goals in these games.

The previous meeting between Manchester United and a Danish team in a European competition came in a UEFA Champions League encounter against Aalborg BK and ended in a 2-2 draw.

FC Copenhagen have not found the back of the net in any of their last seven matches against English teams in European competitions.

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Manchester United have an excellent squad at their disposal but have failed to hit their stride so far this season. The Red Devils have a point to prove and cannot afford to slip up in European competition this week.

FC Copenhagen can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable team in this match. Manchester United are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 FC Copenhagen

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Copenhagen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fernandes to score - Yes