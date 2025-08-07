Manchester United vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

Club football is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Manchester United vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina finished in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Nottingham Forest this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, finished in 15th place in the Premier League table last season and have struggled over the past year. The Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw against Everton in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Manchester United vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United and Fiorentina are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one match apiece out of the last three matches played between the two teams.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and have won three of these games, with their previous defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of ASEAN All-Stars in May this year.

Manchester United have scored eight goals in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous failure to find the back of the net coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Leeds United last month.

After a run of four victories on the trot in all competitions, Fiorentina have remained winless in their last two games and have failed to find the back of the net during this period.

Ad

Manchester United vs Fiorentina Prediction

Manchester United have shown marked improvement under Ruben Amorim on their pre-season tour and will look to prove their mettle yet again this weekend. Bruno Fernandes has been a talismanic presence in his side's midfield this year and will look to make an impact on Saturday.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Fiorentina

Manchester United vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More