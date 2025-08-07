Manchester United vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

Club football is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Manchester United vs Fiorentina Preview
Fiorentina finished in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Nottingham Forest this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Manchester United, on the other hand, finished in 15th place in the Premier League table last season and have struggled over the past year. The Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw against Everton in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Manchester United vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester United and Fiorentina are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one match apiece out of the last three matches played between the two teams.
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and have won three of these games, with their previous defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of ASEAN All-Stars in May this year.
- Manchester United have scored eight goals in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous failure to find the back of the net coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Leeds United last month.
- After a run of four victories on the trot in all competitions, Fiorentina have remained winless in their last two games and have failed to find the back of the net during this period.
Manchester United vs Fiorentina Prediction
Manchester United have shown marked improvement under Ruben Amorim on their pre-season tour and will look to prove their mettle yet again this weekend. Bruno Fernandes has been a talismanic presence in his side's midfield this year and will look to make an impact on Saturday.
Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Fiorentina
Manchester United vs Fiorentina Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes