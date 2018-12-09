Manchester United vs Fulham FC: United's Players Ratings | Premier League 2018-19

Sanidhya Bhardwaj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 700 // 09 Dec 2018, 01:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Manchester United hosted Fulham to a 4-1 win. The home side struck three goals inside the first 45 minutes to put the game to bed. Ashley Young scored a scintillating goal to give United an early lead, Mata found the net with the aid of Marcus Rashford, and Romelu Lukaku scored the third goal to end his dreadful drought at Old Trafford.

Fulham's Kamara scored from the spot when he was brought down by Ander Hererra inside the penalty box. Rashford netted from outside the box which should be hindered Fulham's goalkeeper, Sergio Rico. Andre Anguissa was sent off for getting two yellow cards in the 68th minute, a minute after Fulham's opener.

With this win, United goes to 6th position with 26 points, but more misery was piled on Claudio Ranieri's Fulham who is sitting at the bottom of the league table. We now rate and slate the Reds.

MANCHESTER UNITED'S PLAYER RATINGS

David de Gea - 6

A spectator for the majority of the game. Went to the wrong way when Kamara took the penalty but other than that had nothing significant to stop.

Diogo Dalot - 9

Amazing performance from the young 19-year old. Dalot was very puissant for the whole 90 minutes. Driving forward and launching brilliant crosses into the box. United's faithful will be very pleased with his performance and hoping him that he delivers this performance every week. Spread an astonishing curling cross to Lingard, unfortunately, the Englishman failed to connect with his pass. Man of the match.

Chris Smalling - 7

Did well to deal with the danger possessed by Aleksandar Mitrović in the first half. Rarely troubled as Fulham sat too deep in the first 45 minutes. Replaced by Marcos Rojo in the 56th minute with an apparent injury.

Advertisement

Phil Jones - 6

Just like his partner, had an easy day in the office in the first half. Could have done better when Kamara threw him to win the penalty in the follow-up. Later on, Ryan Sessegnon found him napping but failed to direct his shot.

Ashley Young - 9

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Could it be any better from the veteran fullback? Scored a cracking goal in the early minutes and consistently found himself near the opposition's box in the first half. Launched some good crosses and was United's most efficient arsenal to attack early on. Saw lesser of the ball in the second 45 minutes. A player of his versatility is a great option for Jose Mourinho.

Ander Herrera - 8

A Wonderful performance from United's most energetic player. Sprayed the ball brilliantly for the whole 90 minutes. Put in some good tackles and was unfortunate to give the penalty away. The Spanish midfielder got a great chance to score United's fourth but failed to keep his composure as his strike went off-target.

Nemanja Matic - 7

Probably his best game of this season. Matic has been one of the worst performers for United in this season but this outing will be a huge relief for the Serbian. Made a few errors when he lost the ball but did well to launch long passes. Mourinho would want his main midfielder to keep this level of performance day in and day out.

Juan Mata - 8

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Mutely excellent! Drifted inside to see more of the ball. Showed a good understanding with Diogo Dalot at the right-hand side. Found himself in acres of space for to net United's second of the night. His second significant contribution was to provide Lukaku with a smart assist. With his goal, he is now the 5th Spanish player to score 50 goals in Premier League after Diego Costa, Fernando Torres, Cesc Fabregas and David Silva.

Jesse Lingard - 6

Started the game brightly but failed to keep up the intensity. Played as a number 10, behind Romelu Lukaku but was overshadowed by Juan Mata in that position. Could have done better to meet Dalot's cross.

Marcus Rashford - 8

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Created Mata's goal with great awareness and scored the much-deserved goal in the end. Could have done better in the one-to-one situation against Sergio Rico. Two assists again, the third time in his career and a goal. Encouraging signs from the young lad. Needs to stay calm at some situation but with age on his side, he can develop into a real player for the Reds.

Romelu Lukaku - 7

Finally, his duck at Old Trafford came to an end. A long goal in waiting for the big Belgian. Found Rashford to make a run from the left which eventually resulted in Mata's goal. Still wasted a few chances and should get more involved in the overall gameplay.

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Substitutions

Marcos Rojo - 7

Solid outing for the Argentine. Made one important sliding tackle to earn applause from the home crowd. Could be in the starting XI in the next game if Smalling fails to recover.

Fred - 5

Cited his frustration of not getting minutes but failed to produce any magic at his time on the pitch.

Scott McTominay - N/A

Too late to rate.

Advertisement