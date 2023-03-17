Manchester United vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th March 2023

Manchester United will host Fulham on Sunday in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. The Red Devils mustered a 3-1 comeback victory over West Ham United in the fifth round while the Cottagers beat Leeds United 2-0 to progress.

Erik ten Hag's men have suffered a bit due to their hectic schedule in recent weeks but that didn't stop them from dispatching Real Betis rather comfortably in the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

Marcus Rashford's thunderous strike from range gave them a 1-0 win in the second leg on Thursday and United won the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Manchester United last made it to the semi-finals of the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. A win over Marco Silva's side will need to be earned with hard work and that is unlikely to be lost on Ten Hag, who has done ever so well in cup competitions this term.

A domestic cup double is well within their sights after winning the Carabao Cup, but playing against an efficient Fulham side without Casemiro could prove to be difficult.

Fulham were callously dismantled by Arsenal last Sunday. The Gunners blew them away with a dominant first-half performance and beat them 3-0. A trip to the Emirates without Joao Palhinha, who was serving a two-game suspension, was always going to be difficult.

But Fulham will welcome the Portuguese midfielder back to the squad for Sunday's contest against Manchester United. This is the first time that Fulham have made it to the quarter-finals stage of the FA Cup since the 2009-10 season.

Manchester United vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have won their last eight FA Cup ties against Fulham.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 15 meetings with Fulham in all competitions.

Fulham have won in just one of their last 25 away matches against Manchester United in all competitions.

Manchester United have managed to score in each of their last 25 home matches against Fulham across all competitions.

Manchester United have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup 30 times (level with Arsenal). That's the joint-most for any team in the history of the competition.

Manchester United vs Fulham Prediction

Joao Palhinha's return is a massive boost for Fulham. Casemiro's absence will be a huge blow for Manchester United. But the Cottagers' defensive problems could be exploited by the Red Devils, who have plenty of quality all over the pitch.

It won't be straightforward but Ten Hag's men are likely to progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Fulham's expense.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Fulham

Manchester United vs Fulham

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Marcus Rashford to score at any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes