Manchester United vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The Red Devils edged Luton Town to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester United vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 56 out of the 90 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 14 victories.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 16 matches against Fulham in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-0 margin in 2009.

Fulham have lost 13 of their last 16 matches away from home against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming in 2003.

Fulham defeated Arsenal by a 2-1 margin in December and have won consecutive games against teams that finished the previous season in the top four only once in their Premier League history.

After a run of two victories in eight matches in the Premier League, Manchester United have won each of their last four such games in the competition.

Manchester United vs Fulham Prediction

Manchester United have stepped up to the plate over the past month and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Rasmus Hojlund has come into his own for the Red Devils and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Fulham have a poor away record this season and will need to play out of their skins at Old Trafford. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Fulham

Manchester United vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rasmus Hojlund to score - Yes