Manchester United vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side held Crystal Palace to a 2-2 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Red Devils eased past Chelsea by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Manchester United vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Fulham and have won 54 out of the 88 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 14 victories.

After losing two consecutive matches against Fulham in the Premier League in 2009, Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 14 league games against the Cottagers.

Fulham have lost 18 of their last 21 matches away from home against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their previous such victory against the Red Devils coming in 2003.

Manchester United have won all five of their matches against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League - their best record in this regard since the 2011-12 season.

Fulham have won only three of their last 53 matches away from home against teams in the top four of the Premier League table.

Manchester United vs Fulham Prediction

Manchester United have a good squad at their disposal and have shown marked improvement under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have secured their place in the top four and could make changes to their lineup in this fixture.

Fulham can pull off an upset on their day but will need to step up to the plate in this match. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Fulham

Manchester United vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wout Weghorst to score - Yes

