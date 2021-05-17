Manchester United vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United host Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday, with both teams having nothing left to play for in the league.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be focused on making sure his side do not suffer any injuries ahead of their UEFA Europa League final against Villarreal next week.

The Red Devils have already secured a top-four finish in the Premier League and are currently second, four points ahead of Leicester in third. However, Solskjaer's men have faltered of late, losing three of their last five games across all competitions.

Fulham, on the other hand, are on the other end of the spectrum, having already been relegated from the league.

Scott Parker's side are currently 18th in the table and have been woeful this season. The Cottagers have lost eight of their last 10 league games and are currently in the worst form out of all the teams in the league.

Manchester United will hope that they can come out of this fixture unscathed.

Manchester United vs Fulham Head-to-Head

As expected, Manchester United have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five league meetings against Fulham, having won four of them.

Solskjaer's side came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Manchester United Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Fulham Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Manchester United vs Fulham Team News

Harry Maguire will be a huge miss for Manchester United

Manchester United

Manchester United will be without Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial for the game due to injuries. Solskjaer is, however, confident that they should be back in time for the Europa League final next week.

Solskjaer also confirmed that Daniel James and Phil Jones have long-term injuries with no set return dates as of yet.

Injured: Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Phil Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham

Fulham have no new injury worries following their defeat against Southampton at the weekend. Club captain Tom Cairney and defender Terence Kongolo have been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injuries they suffered earlier this year.

Apart from that, Scott Parker will have a full-strength squad to choose from for the game on Tuesday.

Injured: Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Fulham Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek; Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata, Amad Diallo; Mason Greenwood

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen, Kenny Tete; Harrison Reed, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa; Ademola Lookman, Joshua Onomah, Fabio Carvalho; Josh Maja

Manchester United vs Fulham Prediction

The gulf in class between the two sides is apparent and that should come to the fore on Tuesday.

We expect Manchester United to secure all three points against Fulham in a dominant victory.

Prediction: Manchester United 4-0 Fulham