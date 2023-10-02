Manchester United vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd October 2023

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways as they play hosts to Galatasaray in a Champions League group-stage encounter on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils fell to a dispiriting 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. It was their second successive loss at Old Trafford in the Premier League and these are difficult times to be a Manchester United fan.

Erik Ten Hag's men have now lost five matches across all competitions in the new season and look disjointed and uninspired on the pitch.

United have remained within an arm's length of chaos and crisis in recent years and their dismal start to the new campaign could devolve into yet another mess if they don't turn things around soon.

A long list of injuries hasn't helped but Ten Hag needs to work out a winning formula soon or he could be lined up by the guillotine in no time. United suffered a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener and will be looking for their first win in Europe this Tuesday.

Meanwhile, this is Galatasaray's first Champions League campaign since the 2019-20 season. The reigning champions of the Turkish Super Lig settled for a 2-2 draw with FC Copenhagen in their first Champions League opener.

Galatasaray are yet to concede a single loss across all competitions this season. They have picked up six wins in seven Turkish Super Lig matches so far and have the firepower to take the game to a rattled Manchester United side on Tuesday.

Manchester United vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have won two, lost one and drawn three of their six meetings with Galatasaray to date.

Galatasaray have scored just one goal in their last five meetings with Manchester United.

Manchester United have conceded 13 goals in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Galatasaray are yet to lose a single match across all competitions this season.

Manchester United have lost two of their last four matches at Old Trafford in all competitions.

Manchester United vs Galatasaray Prediction

A response is due at Old Trafford. Booes rang out at the Theatre of Dreams following their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace last Saturday. However, there is no doubt that the Manchester United fans continue to back Ten Hag and they will be roaring under the bright Champions League lights as Galatasaray come to visit.

The Red Devils should be able to just able earn a narrow win against their strong Turkish opponents on Tuesday night.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Galatasaray

Manchester United vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes