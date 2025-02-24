Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2025

Manchester United will look to improve their woeful home record in the Premier League as they welcome Ipswich Town to Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Red Devils came back from two goals behind to draw with Everton last weeken while the Tractor Boys were beaten comprehensively by Tottenham Hotspur.

Ruben Amorim's men produced yet another dull and drab performance to add to a raft of them under the Portuguese coach on Saturday.

They were deservedly 2-0 heading into the last 20 minutes of the match before their only creative contributor these days, Bruno Fernandes, fired home from a freekick. Just eight minutes later, Manuel Ugarte smashed a brilliant volley home to restore parity.

The game did not end without controversy as United had a late penalty decision against them overturned by VAR. Despite defying the odds to draw with the Toffees, United continue to languish at 15th in the table in what is their worst-ever Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, their opponents Ipswich Town are one of the very few teams who are doing worse than them in the English top flight right now. Kieran McKenna's men suffered a resounding 4-1 loss at home to Spurs last weekend.

They are winless in their last six matches and the gap with 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers has now widened to five points after the Molineux outfit beat Bournemouth 1-0 last Saturday.

Despite their form, Ipswich will fancy their chances against a struggling Manchester United. After all, they did manage to earn a draw in the reverse fixture in the first half of the season.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ipswich are winless in their last seven away league games against United, losing five and drawing two. They have lost each of the last three by an aggregate score of 15-0.

Manchester United have scored at least one goal in 22 of their last 23 league games against Ipswich.

Manchester United's last home league loss against Ipswich came in May 1984 (2-1).

The Red Devils have sufferred seven Premier League home defeats this season, five of which have come under Amorim. They last lost more at Old Trafford in a solitary league season back in 1962-63 (9).

Ipswich Town have conceded at least one goal in 23 of their last 24 Premier League away matches.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Prediction

These are two teams that have shown little to earn much backing. The Red Devils have been at sixes and sevens all season. Ipswich's form has been woeful to say the least. A win is necessary for either side but Amorim's men should be able to earn a rare home victory here.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Ipswich Town

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

