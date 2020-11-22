Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester United welcome UEFA Champions League debutants Istanbul Basaksehir to Old Trafford for the first time in a matchday four fixture on Tuesday.

The Red Devils are top of a keenly contested Group H, level with RB Leipzig on six points. Istanbul Basaksehir are bottom of the group, tied with PSG on three points.

Following their shock 2-1 loss to Basaksehir in Istanbul, Manchester United bounced back with two wins either side of the international break.

The Red Devils beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park, and then eked out their first home win in the league this season, defeating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 as Bruno Fernandes scored the winner from the penalty spot.

Istanbul Basaksehir followed their historic win over United by defeating rock-bottom Genclerbirligi 2-1 at home, but then turned in a poor performance against fellow Istanbul neighbours Besiktas after the international break, losing 3-2 away from home on the weekend.

Mehmet Topal was sent off in the 70th minute, shortly after which Basaksehir went 3-0 down. A late brace from substitute Fredrik Gulbrandsen added some dignity to the scoreline.

Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head

As this is Istanbul Basaksehir's debut UEFA Champions League season, it's not a surprise that the previous game between the pair was the first time they met, with The Owls claiming a historic 2-1 win.

Manchester United have lost two of their eight home games against Turkish clubs, although they most recently beat Fenerbahce 4-1 in the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League group stage.

The only time Istanbul have played in England was in the third qualifying round of the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League, where they experienced a heartbreaking 1-0 injury-time loss to Burnley at Turf Moor.

Manchester United form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Istanbul Basaksehir form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir Team News

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Paul Pogba had missed the game against West Brom with a minor ankle injury picked up while on international duty with France, although he could return for this game.

Mason Greenwood and Eric Bailly are also doubts for this game, though the former could feature as Solskjaer rotates his side.

Injuries: Phil Jones, Luke Shaw

Doubtful: Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba

Suspensions: None

Istanbul Basaksehir

Okan Buruk will have to make do without goalkeeper Mert Gunok and midfielder Danijel Aleksic, who both tested positive for the coronavirus recently. Junior Caicara and Muhammed Sengezer remain long-term absentees.

The Basaksehir boss is likely to start with most of the side that defeated United, although Mehmet Topal may replace Danijel Aleksic to acquire game time as he is suspended in the league.

Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani

Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Volkan Babacan (GK); Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo; Mehmet Topal, Irfan Kahveci; Edin Visca, Berkay Ozcan, Deniz Turuc, Demba Ba

Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

Manchester United looked quite disjointed in their performance against West Brom, and will need to improve to defeat Basaksehir.

The visitors may not be intimidated by a silent Old Trafford, and may be capable of causing problems through the likes of Edin Visca and Demba Ba in attack.

However, Bruno Fernandes is in fine form, with the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford able to profit. We foresee a narrow victory for the Red Devils in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-2 Istanbul Basaksehir